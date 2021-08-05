$622.71 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $622.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.09 million and the highest is $650.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Woodward stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.65. 429,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,564. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock worth $3,146,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

