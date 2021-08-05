$630.20 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce $630.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.40 million. Green Plains posted sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,130. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 295,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

