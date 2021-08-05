7,408 Shares in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AROW opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 33.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

