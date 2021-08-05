7,743 Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

