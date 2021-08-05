826 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

SYK stock opened at $262.58 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.