88mph (MPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $56.39 or 0.00137814 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00911988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00097008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042893 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,655 coins and its circulating supply is 372,636 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, "Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. "

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

