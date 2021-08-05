8PAY (8PAY) Tops One Day Volume of $31,281.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $190,876.82 and $31,281.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00146208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.92 or 1.00186879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.08 or 0.00865600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

