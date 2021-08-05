8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGHT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90. 8X8 has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,864,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

