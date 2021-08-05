97,179 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Graniteshares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 178,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,331. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.