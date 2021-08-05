A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.03% of A.H. Belo worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHC. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A.H. Belo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AHC opened at $6.80 on Thursday. A.H. Belo Co. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

