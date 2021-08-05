A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

