AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

