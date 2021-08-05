Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $139,831,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

