AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.25. 68,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,313. The company has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

