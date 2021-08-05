AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 33.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.