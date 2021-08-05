Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

