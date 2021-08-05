Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.10 Million

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $865.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.30 million and the highest is $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. 23,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

