Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after buying an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

