ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 99,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,967. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

