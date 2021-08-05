AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0003

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $76,473.62 and approximately $2,692.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

