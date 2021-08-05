Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABOS) Quiet Period To Expire on August 10th

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ABOS) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,999,999 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $159,999,984 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.