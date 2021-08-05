ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Craig Eric Anderson Sells 40,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $38,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $15,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

