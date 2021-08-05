AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.95.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

