adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock traded up €13.50 ($15.88) on Thursday, hitting €336.25 ($395.59). 891,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €305.36.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.