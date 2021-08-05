Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ADNT traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Get Adient alerts:

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.