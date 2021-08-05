ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 559,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,992. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

