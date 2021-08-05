Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.