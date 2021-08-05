Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of AEIS opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

