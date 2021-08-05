Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

