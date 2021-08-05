AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Up 6%

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) were up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 10,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 181,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

