Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $687.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

