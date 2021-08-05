Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 52.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $263,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

