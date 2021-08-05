Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

