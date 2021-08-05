Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1,049.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

