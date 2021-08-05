Advisory Services Network LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $62.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

