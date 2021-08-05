Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $698,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

