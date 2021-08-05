Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Upwork by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

