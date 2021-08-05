Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $340.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $341.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

