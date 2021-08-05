Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

RCD stock opened at $147.41 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $153.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

