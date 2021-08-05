Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.
AEDFF opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.06. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $121.35 and a 52-week high of $145.07.
Aedifica Company Profile
