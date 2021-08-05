Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 344,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market cap of $703.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

