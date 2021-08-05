Aeron Trading Up 100.3% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $16,318.05 and $112,181.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 100.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.43 or 0.00902084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00096398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

