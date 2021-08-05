Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.23

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.23 and last traded at C$31.41, with a volume of 53605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Several brokerages have commented on AFN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.41 million and a PE ratio of -2,103.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.