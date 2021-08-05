AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.82 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

