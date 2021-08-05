AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.40.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.