Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,212. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

