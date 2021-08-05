Agiliti (AGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Agiliti has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Agiliti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agiliti stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21.

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

