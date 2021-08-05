Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.43. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Agilysys by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.