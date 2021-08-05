Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce $2.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $6.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

