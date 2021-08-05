Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.20

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.20 and last traded at C$80.24, with a volume of 247576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$79.85. The company has a market cap of C$19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 in the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

